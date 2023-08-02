News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Fitch: Decision to cut U.S. credit rating based on deteriorating governance, polarization

August 02, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by Davide Barbuscia for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Fitch made its decision to downgrade the U.S. credit rating due to fiscal concerns and a deterioration in U.S governance as well as polarization which was also reflected by the Jan. 6 insurrection, Richard Francis, a senior director at Fitch Ratings, told Reuters on Wednesday.

In a move that took investors by surprise, Fitch downgraded the United States to AA+ from AAA on Tuesday, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-to-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations that threaten the government’s ability to pay its bills.

