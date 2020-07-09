EXCLUSIVE-Fisker the latest electric car maker eyeing deal to go public -sources

By Joshua Franklin, Ben Klayman and Rebecca Spalding

July 9 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Fisker Inc is in talks to go public through a sale to a so-called blank-check acquisition company, modeled after a successful deal earlier this year by peer Nikola Corp NKLA.O, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Nikola shares are up more than 60% since it went public last month through such a deal, as investors place bets on which startup will be the next Tesla Inc TSLA.O. Earlier this month, autonomous vehicle technology company Velodyne Lidar agreed to be bought by blank-check company Graf Industrial Corp GRAF.N, fuelling a rally in the latter's shares.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp SPAQ_u.N, which is backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N, is leading a bidding war among blank-check companies for Fisker, and could clinch a deal as early as next week, the sources said.

The sources requested anonymity as the deal talks are confidential. Fisker and Spartan declined to comment.

