EXCLUSIVE-First Quantum to place Panama copper mine in maintenance mode-sources

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

November 20, 2023 — 10:20 am EST

Written by Divya Rajagopal and Julian Luk for Reuters ->

TORONTO/LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO is considering putting its key Panama copper mine in care and maintenance mode from Nov. 23, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Monday.

The move comes as protesters opposed to the mining contract awarded to First Quantum have blocked the shipments of coal that powers the Cobre Panama mine, the sources added. Cobre Panama is one of the newest and biggest copper mines in the world, accounting for about 1% of global production.

First Quantum did not respond to an email query by Reuters. Sources declined to be identified as the information is not public.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto and Julian Luk in London Editing by Denny Thomas and Chizu Nomiyama)

((divya.rajagopal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

