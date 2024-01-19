EXCLUSIVE-First Quantum Minerals exploring right's issue to ease debt -sources

By Divya Rajagopal

TORONTO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals FM.TO is exploring a rights issue as it seeks to strengthen its balance sheet, following the closure of a key mine in Panama last month that accounted for about 40% of its revenue, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Separately, the company has hired BMO Capital markets to sell some of its smaller mines such as Las Cruces in Spain, one of the sources said.

The sources declined to be identified as the discussions are confidential.

First Quantum Minerals declined to comment on both the matters. BMO Capital did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Canadian miner is dealing with the fallout of the sudden closure of its flagship Panama mine last month. The company has lost more than half its market value since public protests against its Panama mine started in October.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal Editing by Denny Thomas and Leslie Adler)

((divya.rajagopal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.