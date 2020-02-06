EXCLUSIVE-Fidelity National nears deal to acquire FGL Holdings -sources

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc FNF.N is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer FGL Holdings Inc FG.N, as it seeks to expand beyond its core title insurance business, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

If the negotiations are concluded successfully, a deal for FGL, which has a market value of $2.3 billion, could be announced in the next few days, the sources said, cautioning that an agreement is not certain. The exact price being negotiated could not be learned.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. FGL and Fidelity National Financial did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and David French in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.