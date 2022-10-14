EXCLUSIVE-Fed's Bullard favors 'frontloading' rate hikes now, with wait-and-see stance in 2023

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A "hotter-than-expected" September inflation report doesn't necessarily mean the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates higher than officials projected at their most recent policy meeting, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday, though it does warrant continued "frontloading" through larger hikes of three-quarters of a percentage point.

In a Reuters interview, Bullard said U.S. Consumer Price Index data for September, which wasreleased on Thursday, showed inflation had become "pernicious" and difficult to arrest, and therefore "it makes sense that we're still moving quickly."

After delivering a fourth straight 75-basis-point hike at its policy meeting next month, Bullard said "if it was today, I'd go ahead with" a hike of the same magnitude in December, though he added it was "too early to prejudge" what to do at that final meeting of the year.

If the Fed follows through with two more 75-basis-point hikes this year, its policy rate would end 2022 in a range of 4.50%-4.75%.

In what were tempered remarks for one of the Fed's most hawkish voices recently, Bullard said that at that point he would let further increases rest on incoming data.

"I do think 2023 should be a data-dependent sort of year. It's two-sided risk. It is very possible that the data would come in a way that forces the (Federal Open Market) Committee higher on the policy rate. But it's also possible that you get a good disinflationary dynamic going, and in that situation the committee could keep the policy rate and hold it steady," Bullard said a day after the U.S. government reported that consumer price inflation remained above 8% last month.

The possibility of a fifth larger-than-usual increase in December is "a little more frontloading than what I've said in the past," he added.

Even if some of Bullard's colleagues want to reach that point in smaller interim steps and not until early next year, Bullard said he regards faster increases as warranted because the U.S. labor market remains strong, and "there's just not much indication that we're getting the disinflation that we're looking for."

'SOFT LANDING'

Volatility in markets is to be expected when rates rise, he said, but may settle after a period of adjustment.

