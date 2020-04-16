US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-FDA may have dropped standards too far in hunt for chloroquine to fight coronavirus -sources

Publisher
Reuters
Published

On March 21, two days after President Donald Trump first touted chloroquine drugs as a “gamechanger” in the fight against COVID-19, administration officials privately described what they felt was a “win” in the president’s efforts to build an emergency stockpile of the drugs: a hefty donation of pills from Bayer AG.

 (Updates headline)
    By Katherine Eban
    April 16 (Reuters) - On March 21, two days after President
Donald Trump first touted chloroquine drugs as a “gamechanger”
in the fight against COVID-19, administration officials
privately described what they felt was a “win” in the
president’s efforts to build an emergency stockpile of the
drugs: a hefty donation of pills from Bayer AG. <BayGn.DE>
    In an exchange of enthusiastic emails among federal health
officials reviewed by Reuters, Keagan Lenihan, chief of staff of
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), cautioned that “3-4
days” of testing would be needed.
    “Potentially serious issues with product so let’s be careful
when we take that win,” she wrote.
    Bayer has since donated three million tablets of the drug,
called Resochin, to the U.S. national stockpile for treatment of
COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. After a brief
period of testing, its use in the United States was approved on
an emergency basis.
    But three U.S. government sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters that there is reason to be concerned about the
quality of Resochin and its makers, located in India and
Pakistan.
    Although some rules can be waived in an emergency, the FDA
dropped its quality-control standards too far as it scoured the
world for scarce supplies of chloroquine drugs, according to the
sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
    The plants that make Resochin ingredients and finished doses
in India and Pakistan have never been registered with, or
inspected by, the FDA, according to the three government
sources, as well as FDA documents compiled in the private online
database FDAzilla.com. Some chloroquine drugs were already
approved by the FDA before the pandemic as antimalarial
medications, a process that required plant inspections. Resochin
was not approved.
    Pakistani regulators, who inspected Bayer’s Resochin plant
in Karachi in 2015, found a “gross failure” in manufacturing
processes there, according to documents from the Drugs
Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, reviewed by Reuters. And
though the FDA has never screened the Indore, India, plant that
supplies ingredients for Resochin, the U.S. agency has inspected
other Indian plants run by the same Indian supplier and found
serious deficiencies, including falsification of records,
inspection documents spanning 2014 through 2019 show.
    Responding to questions from Reuters about Resochin, FDA
spokesman Michael Felberbaum said that the agency “sampled and
tested the donated drugs to evaluate acceptability for
importation” and they met appropriate standards.
    Asked about Lenihan's March 21 email, the FDA spokesman said
the agency "does not comment on alleged, leaked emails.” 
    In a statement to Reuters, Bayer said that the FDA had
tested Resochin “and found it to be of appropriate quality for
release to the (stockpile) for emergency use.  We are proud to
make this donation to the U.S. government in the fight against
COVID-19.”
    Resochin is part of a class of medications containing one of
two active ingredients - chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine -
that the Trump administration has praised as a potentially
lifesaving treatment. But the effectiveness of chloroquine drugs
against coronavirus has not been proven [nL1N2BS06Q]. Though in
use for years in the United States as a treatment for malaria
and autoimmune conditions such as lupus, the medicines can have
serious side effects, including heart arrhythmias.
    The three U.S. sources who spoke with Reuters, as well as an
independent expert, said spot-testing is not always sufficient
to ensure a drug's safety and effectiveness, and plant
inspections normally done by the FDA are crucial to ensuring
overall quality.
    “If you’re talking about millions of doses, you can’t test
every product,” said Stephen Payne, who for years chaired a
practice group specializing in the FDA and health care at a
global law firm. “You have no idea what you don’t know.”
    
    A PHOTO OPPORTUNITY
    Trump first endorsed chloroquine drugs to treat COVID-19
from the White House podium on March 19, citing “very, very
encouraging early results” and downplaying any risks. “If things
don’t go as planned, it’s not going to kill anyone,” he said.
    The statements came as the administration was being hammered
for its slow response to the growing coronavirus crisis, which
to date has infected more than 637,000 people in the United
States, killing almost 31,000. His comments set high public
expectations for the drugs, which are now being snapped up all
over the globe.
    In emails two days later, federal health officials greeted
the Bayer donation of chloroquine phosphate, or Resochin, with
eagerness.
    Cicely Waters, director of external affairs for the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), saw a media
opportunity. A shipment of two million tablets was due to arrive
at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.
    “I would like to get photos of the product coming off of the
FedEx plane so we can be prepared to support the story with
visuals if this turns out the way we hope,” wrote Waters.
    Lenihan of the FDA told the group of health officials that
"if it is the product we think it is and it is not toxic we will
release it to ASPR” - the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness
and Response, a division within HHS.
    Reached by email, Lenihan referred Reuters back to the FDA
press office. Waters did not respond to an email seeking
comment.
    One of the participants in the March 21 email discussion 
appeared to raise the issue of which agency should get credit
for the deal. Joseph Hamel, ASPR’s manager of strategic
innovation and emerging technology, asked in an email to the
group: “How do you want to handle? FDA win? ASPR win? Happy
either way, please let us know.” 
    Hamel did not return an email seeking comment.
    Asked about the email exchanges, an HHS spokesman echoed the
FDA's statement, saying the agency would not comment on
“alleged, leaked emails.”
    
    ‘GROSS FAILURE’
    The pills and ingredients welcomed by the administration had
origins that should have raised red flags and prompted greater
scrutiny, said the three sources who spoke to Reuters.
    In 2015, Bayer’s plant in Pakistan, Bayer Pakistan Private
Ltd, was cited by that country’s regulators for making Resochin
that was lower in potency than labeled, according to inspection
documents reviewed by Reuters.  
    A whistleblower complaint led to the discovery of more than
21 million Resochin tablets that were too weak, more than 12%
under the specified weight of 400 milligrams, according to the
Pakistani regulatory records. 
    Officials blamed the problem on a “gross failure” of
manufacturing operations, citing improperly calibrated machines,
poorly trained workers and insufficient staffing. Weak
medications can fail to treat the illness for which they’re
prescribed and harm patients.
    The investigation was ultimately resolved with Bayer’s
agreement to destroy the 21 million doses.
    Regarding the 2015 incident, the company told Reuters: “All
batches produced with lower content due to an error in
production were never released, the corresponding batches
destroyed.”
    According to FDA records reviewed by Reuters, the active
ingredients for the drug are made at a plant in Indore, India,
run by Ipca Laboratories Ltd, an Indian drug manufacturer and
ingredient supplier that exports its products globally.
    In 2016, the FDA issued a warning letter to Ipca regarding
three of its plants in India that make chloroquine ingredients
and finished pills for companies other than Bayer. The plants
did not include the one making the active ingredient for Bayer’s
Resochin. Nonetheless, the U.S. government sources said, Ipca’s
troubled history calls into question its general practices.
    The FDA found the company was deleting, manipulating and
fabricating laboratory data, according to the agency's records.
The company vowed at the time to “resolve these issues at the
earliest.”
    In 2017, the agency restricted drugs and ingredients from
those three plants from entering the U.S. market, a regulatory
sanction called an import alert. Then in August 2019, the FDA
accused one of the Ipca plants of a “cascade of failure” for not
properly maintaining its quality data, agency records show.
    Ipca did not respond to questions from Reuters about its
track record with the FDA.
    On March 20, a day after Trump praised the antimalarial drug
from the podium, the FDA lifted its import alert for Ipca’s
chloroquine ingredients and completed tablets from the three
restricted plants, according to a March 21 statement filed by
Ipca with the Indian stock exchange.
    The company pledged in the statement to adhere to stringent
manufacturing standards, “and thus help mankind in the best
possible way in these testing times.”

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Pressed by Trump, U.S. pushed unproven coronavirus treatment
guidance    [nL1N2BS06Q].
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Katherine Eban reported from New York; Editing by Elyse
Tanouye and Julie Marquis)
 ((katherine.eban@gmail.com))

Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/BAYER CHLOROQUINE (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular