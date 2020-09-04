EXCLUSIVE-Facebook says it has removed pages of right-wing group Patriot Prayer

(Adds Facebook comment, policy details)

By Andrew Hay and Katie Paul

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Friday removed the pages of right-wing group Patriot Prayer and its founder Joey Gibson, a spokesman told Reuters.

Patriot Prayer has hosted dozens of pro-gun, pro-Trump rallies and attendees have repeatedly clashed with left-wing groups around Portland, Oregon, where one group supporter was killed this week.

Facebook took down the pages as part of efforts to remove "violent social militias" from its social networks, said spokesman Andy Stone.

The company updated its policies last month to ban groups that demonstrate significant risks to public safety.

Its dangerous organizations policy now includes groups that celebrate violent acts or suggest they will use weapons, even if they are not directly organizing violence.

Facebook last week removed content associated with the Kenosha Guard, a group which had posted a "call to arms" in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The company acted the day after two people were shot and killed at protests in the city.

