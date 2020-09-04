US Markets
EXCLUSIVE-Facebook removes pages of right-wing group Patriot Prayer, leader Joey Gibson -spokesman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O on Friday removed the pages of right-wing group Patriot Prayer and its founder Joey Gibson, a spokesman told Reuters.

Patriot Prayer has hosted dozens of pro-gun, pro-Trump rallies and attendees have repeatedly clashed with left-wing groups in the Portland area.

One group supporter was killed this week after taking part in a pro-Trump caravan of pickup trucks that clashed with protesters in downtown Portland.

(Reporting by Katie Paul and Andrew Hay; Editing by Sandra Maler)

