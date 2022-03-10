FB

EXCLUSIVE-Facebook and Instagram to temporarily allow calls for violence against Russians

March 10 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms FB.O will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to internal emails seen by Reuters on Thursday, in a temporary change to its hate speech policy.

The social media company is also temporarily allowing posts that call for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in countries including Russia, Ukraine and Poland, according to a series of internal emails to its content moderators.

Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

