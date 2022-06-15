EXCLUSIVE-FAA urges airlines to act as wireless carriers plan 5G signal boost

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The acting head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday urged the chief executives of major U.S. airlines to move quickly to address risks of C-Band 5G interference with sensitive airplane electronics.

Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said in a letter seen by Reuters that AT&T T.N and Verizon VZ.N want to boost 5G service around some airports starting next month. He urged airlines to urgently press ahead with retrofitting radio altimeters saying "there are no guarantees that all large markets will retain the current safeguards."

Nolen warned that as wireless carriers boost signals some "less capable aircraft" may be unable to access certain airports without filter retrofits.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

