EXCLUSIVE-Exxon, Shell close to selling california oil and gas venture Aera - sources

HOUSTON/NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N has joined Shell Plc SHEL.L in seeking to divest the Aera joint venture, and the duo are in advanced talks with a buyer for the California oil and gas producer, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

A multi-billion-dollar deal for the business, which operates in California's San Joaquin Valley, could come as soon as this week, the people said. The identity of the buyer could not immediately be learned.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; editing by Gary McWilliams and Rosalba O'Brien)

