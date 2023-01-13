Energy
EXCLUSIVE-Exxon prepares to start up $1.2 bln Texas oil refinery expansion - sources

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

January 13, 2023 — 11:29 am EST

By Erwin Seba

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N in coming days will sharply boost gasoline and diesel production at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery, people familiar with the matter said, completing a $1.2 billion expansion first considered nine years ago.

Initial startup of a 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at the 369,000 bpd refinery is expected by Jan. 31, the sources said, making the Beaumont refinery the second largest in the United States.

It is the first major expansion to U.S. oil processing in nearly a decade, adding the equivalent of a mid-sized refinery, and coming online as scheduled at a time when U.S. President Joe Biden has been urging refiners to produce more fuels, or face penalties.

