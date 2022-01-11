EXCLUSIVE-Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties - marketing document

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, according to a marketing document seen by Reuters, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets.

The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 operated wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent of natural gas, according to the document.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan)

