US Markets
XOM

EXCLUSIVE-Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties - marketing document

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, according to a marketing document seen by Reuters, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets.

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, according to a marketing document seen by Reuters, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets.

The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 operated wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent of natural gas, according to the document.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan)

((shariq.khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular