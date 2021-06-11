US Markets
EXCLUSIVE-Exodus of veteran crude oil traders from Exxon continues -sources

Gary McWilliams Reuters
Devika Krishna Kumar Reuters
HOUSTON/NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp lost two top crude oil traders from its U.S. energy group trading, according to people familiar with the matter, in a continued exodus from the group.

Veteran oil traders Michael Paradise and Adam Buller, both of whom joined the company in 2019 after lengthy careers elsewhere, resigned last week, the people said.

