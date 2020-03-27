EXCLUSIVE-Ex-Venezuelan general charged with drug trafficking surrenders to DEA -sources

CARACAS, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency agents flew to Colombia on Friday to take into custody Cliver Alcala, a retired Venezuelan general indicted for drug trafficking along with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, two DEA sources familiar with the operation told Reuters.

Alcala surrendered to the DEA and waived his extradition, after agreeing to collaborate with prosecutors, the DEA sources said. The DEA are flying back to the United States with Alcala this evening from the Colombian port city of Barranquilla, where Alcala now lives, the sources said.

(Reporting by Angus Berwick, Luis Jaime Acosta, and Sarah Kinosian Editing by Vivian Sequera)

