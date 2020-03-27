US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Ex-Venezuelan general charged with drug trafficking surrenders to DEA -sources

Angus Berwick Reuters
Luis Jaime Acosta Reuters
Sarah Kinosian Reuters
U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency agents flew to Colombia on Friday to take into custody Cliver Alcala, a retired Venezuelan general indicted for drug trafficking along with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, two DEA sources familiar with the operation told Reuters.

Alcala surrendered to the DEA and waived his extradition, after agreeing to collaborate with prosecutors, the DEA sources said. The DEA are flying back to the United States with Alcala this evening from the Colombian port city of Barranquilla, where Alcala now lives, the sources said.

