EXCLUSIVE-EV maker Rivian to cut 6% of jobs amid price war -internal memo

By Abhirup Roy and Akash Sriram

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive RIVN.Ois laying off 6% of its workforce in an effort to cut costs as the EV maker, already grappling with falling cash reserves and a weak economy, braces for an industry-wide price war.

The company is focusing resources on ramping up vehicle production and reaching profitability, Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said in an email to employees on Wednesday announcing the job cuts. Reuters obtained a copy of the email.

Layoffs at Rivian come amid falling EV prices kicked off by cuts made recently by Elon Musk-led TeslaTSLA.O and Ford Motor CoF.N.

The price cuts by Tesla and Ford are expected to hurt EV upstarts such as Rivian, Lucid Group LCID.O and British startup Arrival ARVL.O, which Monday said it would lay off half its staff.

Despite a blockbuster initial public offering in November 2021, Rivian's shares have fallen nearly 90% from their peak that month to Tuesday's close.

"We must focus our resources on ramp and our path to profitability," Scaringe said in the email, in which he apologized to employees for the necessity of the cuts.

A Rivian spokesman confirmed the email was sent, but declined further comment.

Rivian is focusing on ramping up production of its R1 trucks and EDV delivery vans for top shareholder Amazon.com AMZN.O, and launching its R2 platform, he said. "The changes we are announcing today reflect this focused roadmap."

Irvine, California-based Rivian, which has about 14,000 employees, will let go of about 840 staff in a move that will not affect manufacturing operations at its plant in Normal, Illinois.

Rivian, which has been losing money on every vehicle it builds, narrowly missed its full-year production target of 25,000 vehicles last year as it dealt with supply-chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It had previously halved that target.

To further conserve its cash, Rivian late last year shelved plans to build delivery vans in Europe with Mercedes MBGn.DE. Rivian had earlier pushed back by a year to 2026 the planned launch of a smaller R2 vehicle family at the $5 billion plant it is building in Georgia.

Last July, Rivian, which is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 28, laid off staff and suspended some programs as part of a broader restructuring.

As of Sept. 30, 2022, the automaker reported having $13.27 billion in cash and cash equivalents, down from over $18 billion a year earlier.

Rivian's cash reserves have fallen since it went publichttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jizyoa

Tesla to raise Shanghai output after price cuts stoke demand -memo

Ford to cut prices of Mustang Mach-E, following Tesla's lead

For automakers, the EV surge is everything everywhere all at once

Musk outlines Tesla's recession playbook: claw back costs

Musk bullish on Tesla sales as price cuts boost demand

Tesla turns up heat on rivals with global price cuts

Musk outlines Tesla's recession playbook: claw back costs

ANALYSIS-Tesla's price cuts promise more pain for money-losing U.S. EV startups

FOCUS-China's BYD takes cautious approach to U.S. in global EV push

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Abhirup Roy in San Francisco Editing by Ben Klayman and Nick Zieminski)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.