EXCLUSIVE-EU's Breton warns of ChatGPT risks, AI rules seek to tackle concerns

BRUSSELS/STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton has warned about the risks of ChatGPT, saying that forthcoming artificial intelligence rules will aim to tackle these to ensure Europeans can trust the technology, the first comments by a senior EU official amid concerns about the chatbot from OpenAI.

"As showcased by ChatGPT, AI solutions can offer great opportunities for businesses and citizens, but can also pose risks. This is why we need a solid regulatory framework to ensure trustworthy AI based on high-quality data," he told Reuters in written comments.

