News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Breton tells Apple CEO to open its ecosystem to rivals

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

September 26, 2023 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Tuesday called Apple CEO Tim Cook to open up the iPhone maker's fiercely guarded ecosystem to its rivals.

Breton's comments came after meeting Cook in Brussels.

"The net job for Apple and other Big Tech, under the DMA (Digital Markets Act) is to open up its gates to competitors," Breton told Reuters.

The newly adopted DMA sets a list of dos and don'ts for Apple and other tech companies to increase competition.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.