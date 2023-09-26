EXCLUSIVE-EU's Breton tells Apple CEO to open its ecosystem to rivals

BRUSSELS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Tuesday called Apple CEO Tim Cook to open up the iPhone maker's fiercely guarded ecosystem to its rivals.

Breton's comments came after meeting Cook in Brussels.

"The net job for Apple and other Big Tech, under the DMA (Digital Markets Act) is to open up its gates to competitors," Breton told Reuters.

The newly adopted DMA sets a list of dos and don'ts for Apple and other tech companies to increase competition.

