EXCLUSIVE-EU's Breton slams OpenAI CEO's comments on bloc's draft AI rules

Credit: REUTERS/Patryk Ogorzalek/AGENCJA WYBORCZ

May 25, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Thursday criticised OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's threat to leave Europe if it cannot comply with the bloc's artificial intelligence rules, saying the draft rules are not for negotiation.

"Let's be clear, our rules are put in place for the security and well-being of our citizens and this cannot be bargained," Breton told Reuters. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EU TECH/OPENAI (URGENT, EXCLUSIVE, PIX)

