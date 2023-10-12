EXCLUSIVE-EU's Breton gives TikTok CEO 24 hours to detail disinformation response

BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Thursday gave TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew 24 hours to inform him of measures taken to counter the spread of disinformation on its short video app following the Hamas attack on Israel.

Breton's warning in a letter to Chew seen by Reuters follows similar letters to X owner Elon Musk and Meta Platforms' Mark Zuckerberg earlier this week.

