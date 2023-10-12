News & Insights

US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Breton gives TikTok CEO 24 hours to detail disinformation response

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 12, 2023 — 09:55 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Thursday gave TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew 24 hours to inform him of measures taken to counter the spread of disinformation on its short video app following the Hamas attack on Israel.

Breton's warning in a letter to Chew seen by Reuters follows similar letters to X owner Elon Musk and Meta Platforms' Mark Zuckerberg earlier this week.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; writing by Philip Blenkinsop. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869: @reutersPhilB;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.