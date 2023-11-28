EXCLUSIVE-European fund giant Amundi dips toe back into Turkey's lira

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager and among the top 10 in the world, has started dipping its toe back into the Turkish lira having been impressed by the country's turnaround efforts since its mid-year elections.

Sergei Strigo, Amundi's co-Head of Emerging Markets Fixed Income, said last week's 500 basis-point interest rate hike to 40% in Turkey was "all very positive" and a sign of its seriousness in tackling its inflation problem.

"We have started to cover our underweight in Turkish lira a few weeks ago," Strigo told Reuters, referring to the process of taking a more positive view on the currency.

Having seen international appetite for investing in Turkey shredded by the near 85% plunge in the lira's value over the last five years, more positive moves by heavyweight firms like Amundi will be seen as a signal of hope.

Amundi, while the first major fund to formally declare its shift, is not alone in testing the waters, according to other foreign investors and bankers.

"It is probably the easiest way for now," Strigo said about the use of FX forwards to express that balance.

Next year could be the time to start buying local currency debt he added, but "local elections have historically been the event when the fiscal (stance) needs to be loosened up to get the necessary votes."

World's exposure to Turkish local bonds near historic low https://tmsnrt.rs/49CHCFr

The lira's long decline The lira's long decline https://tmsnrt.rs/3MxZjuX

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker in London and Jonathan Spicer in Istanbul; Editing by Susan Fenton)

