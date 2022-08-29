Markets
QCOM

EXCLUSIVE-EU will not appeal court ruling against $991 mln Qualcomm fine - sources

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

EU antitrust regulators will not appeal a ruling by Europe's second top court scrapping its 997-million-euro ($991 million) fine against U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm, people familiar with the matter said.

BRUSSELS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will not appeal a ruling by Europe's second top court scrapping its 997-million-euro ($991 million) fine against U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm QCOM.O, people familiar with the matter said.

The Luxembourg-based General Court in its June judgment faulted the European Commission on its procedural irregularities affecting Qualcomm's rights of defence, inflicting a major setback to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on Big Tech.

($1 = 1.0064 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee;)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QCOM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular