EXCLUSIVE-EU will not appeal court ruling against $991 mln Qualcomm fine - sources

BRUSSELS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will not appeal a ruling by Europe's second top court scrapping its 997-million-euro ($991 million) fine against U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm QCOM.O, people familiar with the matter said.
The Luxembourg-based General Court in its June judgment faulted the European Commission on its procedural irregularities affecting Qualcomm's rights of defence, inflicting a major setback to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on Big Tech.
($1 = 1.0064 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee;)
((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryQCOM
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: Investors Turn Attention to Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: Federal Reserve, Student Debt Relief to Nudge Markets