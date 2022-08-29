EXCLUSIVE-EU will not appeal court ruling against $991 mln Qualcomm fine - sources

BRUSSELS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will not appeal a ruling by Europe's second top court scrapping its 997-million-euro ($991 million) fine against U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm QCOM.O, people familiar with the matter said.

The Luxembourg-based General Court in its June judgment faulted the European Commission on its procedural irregularities affecting Qualcomm's rights of defence, inflicting a major setback to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on Big Tech.

($1 = 1.0064 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee;)

