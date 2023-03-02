US Markets
EXCLUSIVE-EU unlikely to demand asset sales in Microsoft, Activision deal, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 02, 2023 — 09:08 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - Microsoft's MSFT.O readiness to offer licensing deals to rivals is likely to address EU antitrust concerns over its $69 billion acquisition of Activision ATVI.O without the need for asset sales, three people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission is not expected to demand that Microsoft sell assets to win its approval, the people said.

Microsoft President Brad Smith last month said the U.S. software giant was ready to offer rivals licensing deals to address antitrust concerns but it would not sell Activision's lucrative "Call of Duty" franchise.

The EU competition enforcer declined to comment.

Microsoft said it was "committed to offering effective  and  easily  enforceable solutions  that address the European Commission's concerns".

"Our commitment to grant long term 100% equal access to  Call of Duty to Sony, Steam,  NVIDIA and others  preserves the deal's benefits to gamers and developers and increases competition in the market," a spokesperson said.

