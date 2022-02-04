Markets

EXCLUSIVE-EU to nod through $5.1 bln Konecranes, Cargotec deal - source

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to clear with conditions the 4.5-billion-euro ($5.1 billion) tie-up between Finnish engineering firm Konecranes KCRA.HE and cargo handling machinery maker Cargotec CGCBV.HE, a person familiar with the matter said.

The companies, which provide road and sea-cargo handling machinery and services to industries, factories, ports and terminals, announced the deal to create a global leader in the sector in October last year.

The companies last month offered to sell assets to address the European Commission's concerns that the merger may curb competition and push up prices.

