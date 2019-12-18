EXCLUSIVE-EU to clear without conditions Nvidia's $6.8 bln Mellanox buy - sources

BRUSSELS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to give unconditional approval to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia's NVDA.O $6.8 billion bid for Mellanox Technologies MLNX.O, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Nvidia, known for its powerful gaming graphics chips, is looking to boost its data center and artificial intelligence business via the acquisition.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

