EXCLUSIVE-EU to clear without conditions Agrofert's buy of Borealis' nitrogen unit, source says

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

March 10, 2023 — 12:44 pm EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 10 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve without conditions Czech group Agrofert's acquisition of the fertiliser business of Austrian energy group OMV OMVV.VI unit Borealis, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Borealis announced the deal for the business, which includes fertiliser, melamine and technical nitrogen and with an enterprise value basis of 810 million euros ($863.5 million), in June last year.

($1 = 0.9381 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

