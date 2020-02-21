Markets

EXCLUSIVE-EU to clear without conditions $69 bln Aramco, SABIC deal - sources

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

EU antitrust regulators are set to give unconditional clearance to world No. 1 oil producer Saudi Aramco's $69 billion bid for a 70% stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

BRUSSELS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to give unconditional clearance to world No. 1 oil producer Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE $69 billion bid for a 70% stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 2010.SE, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Aramco announced the deal in March last year, a move key to its diversification into refining and petrochemicals.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Evans)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular