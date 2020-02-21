EXCLUSIVE-EU to clear without conditions $69 bln Aramco, SABIC deal - sources

BRUSSELS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to give unconditional clearance to world No. 1 oil producer Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE $69 billion bid for a 70% stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 2010.SE, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Aramco announced the deal in March last year, a move key to its diversification into refining and petrochemicals.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Evans)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.