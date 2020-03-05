EXCLUSIVE-EU to clear with conditions Vodafone, TIM tower deal - sources

BRUSSELS/MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will give conditional approval to a plan by Vodafone VOD.L and Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI to create Italy's biggest mobile towers company, sources said on Thursday.

Under the deal announced in July last year, Vodafone will transfer its Italian mobile masts to INWIT INWT.MI, which is 60% owned by TIM. The companies offered concessions last month to address the European Commission's concerns.

