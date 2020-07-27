Markets

EXCLUSIVE-EU to clear with conditions Alstom, Bombardier deal - sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Alstom's Bombardier Inc rail business after the French TGV high-speed train maker tweaked concessions aimed at allaying competition concerns about the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Alstom earlier this month offered to sell a French rail factory, its regional train unit Coradia Polyvalent, and a Bombardier commuter trains division and the related production facilities at its Hennigsdorf site in Germany.

It also proposed providing access to some products within Bombardier's train control systems and signalling units to rivals.

