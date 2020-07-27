EXCLUSIVE-EU to clear with conditions Alstom, Bombardier deal - sources

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Alstom's ALSO.PA Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO rail business after the French TGV high-speed train maker tweaked concessions aimed at allaying competition concerns about the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Alstom earlier this month offered to sell a French rail factory, its regional train unit Coradia Polyvalent, and a Bombardier commuter trains division and the related production facilities at its Hennigsdorf site in Germany.

It also proposed providing access to some products within Bombardier's train control systems and signalling units to rivals.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

