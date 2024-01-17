News & Insights

ORAN

EXCLUSIVE-EU to clear Orange and MasMovil's Spanish deal, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

January 17, 2024 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to give conditional clearance for the proposed Spanish tie-up between French telecoms group Orange ORAN.PA and Spanish rival MasMovil, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The European Commission's approval is conditional on Romania's Digi DIGI.BX acquiring spectrum from MasMovil and an option for a national roaming service agreement with Orange, the sources said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.