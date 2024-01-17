EXCLUSIVE-EU to clear Orange and MasMovil's Spanish deal, sources say

BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to give conditional clearance for the proposed Spanish tie-up between French telecoms group Orange ORAN.PA and Spanish rival MasMovil, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The European Commission's approval is conditional on Romania's Digi DIGI.BX acquiring spectrum from MasMovil and an option for a national roaming service agreement with Orange, the sources said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman)

