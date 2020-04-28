EXCLUSIVE-EU to approve with conditions Aurubis bid for Metallo -sources

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to grant conditional approval to Aurubis' planned 380-million-euro ($412 million) acquisition of Belgian-Spanish metal recycling group Metallo, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Europe's biggest copper smelter had in March offered to sell assets in Spain and Belgium, one of the people said. It is not clear if EU competition enforcers accepted the offer in its entirety or in a revised form.

($1 = 0.9219 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)

