EXCLUSIVE-EU to approve Iliad deal for Polish mobile group Play -sources

BRUSSELS/PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to clear French telecoms operator Iliad's 3.5 billion euro ($4.11 billion) takeover of Polish mobile group Play PLY.WA, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Iliad, Europe's sixth-largest mobile operator, is controlled by French tycoon Xavier Niel and has been steadily expanding outside its home market in recent years, including in Ireland and Italy.

($1 = 0.8518 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Mathieu Rosemain in Paris Editing by David Goodman )

