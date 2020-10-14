EXCLUSIVE-EU to approve Iliad deal for Polish mobile group Play -sources

BRUSSELS/PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to clear French telecoms operator Iliad's 3.5 billion euro ($4.11 billion) takeover of Polish mobile group Play PLY.WA, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Iliad, Europe's sixth-largest mobile operator, is controlled by French tycoon Xavier Niel and has been steadily expanding outside its home market in recent years, including in Ireland and Italy.

