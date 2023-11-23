EXCLUSIVE-EU to approve Amazon's iRobot deal without conditions - sources

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators are set to approve without conditions Amazon's AMZN.O $1.4 billion acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot IRBT.O, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The European Commission, which acts as the EU's competition watchdog, had in July warned Amazon that the deal may reduce competition in robot vacuum cleaners and also reinforce the U.S. company's dominant position as an online marketplace provider.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Mark Potter)

