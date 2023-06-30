News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-EU to announce deal with Pfizer, others to reserve vaccines for future pandemic -source

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

June 30, 2023 — 05:34 am EDT

Written by Maggie Fick for Reuters ->

By Maggie Fick

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission has contracted pharma companies including Pfizer PFE.N to reserve capacity to make up to 325 million vaccines per year in case of a future global health emergency, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The agreement will be announced in Brussels around 1100 GMT, the source said. It covers mRNA, vector-based and protein-based vaccines and does not relate to existing COVID-19 vaccine agreements between the EU and vaccine makers including Pfizer.

The Commission declined to comment. Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The World Health Organisation has urged governments and manufacturers to reserve up to 20% of any tests, vaccines or treatments for the global agency to distribute in poorer countries to avoid a repeat of the "catastrophic failure" during the COVID pandemic, according to a draft of a global pandemic agreement currently being discussed.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick Additional reporting by Jennifer Rigby in London;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

