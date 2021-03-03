Markets
EXCLUSIVE-EU set to warn Aon over its $30 bln Willis buy - sources

Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

EU antitrust regulators are set to warn Aon that its $30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson to create the world's largest insurance broker may hurt competition unless concessions are offered in the coming weeks, two people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission, which suspended its investigation into the deal last month while waiting for Aon to provide requested information, is concerned the deal may drive up prices and hold back innovation.

