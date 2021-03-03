EXCLUSIVE-EU set to warn Aon over its $30 bln Willis buy - sources

BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to warn Aon AON.N that its $30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson WLTW.O to create the world's largest insurance broker may hurt competition unless concessions are offered in the coming weeks, two people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission, which suspended its investigation into the deal last month while waiting for Aon to provide requested information, is concerned the deal may drive up prices and hold back innovation.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.