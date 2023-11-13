News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-EU set to okay rules to secure critical raw materials, EU official says

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

November 13, 2023

Reuters

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - EU countries and lawmakers at the European Parliament are set to clinch a deal on rules to secure the supply of critical raw materials for the European Union, an EU official said on Monday.

The European Commission proposed the Critical Raw Materials Act in March, seeking to ensure the EU's access to a secure, diversified, affordable and sustainable supply of critical raw materials crucial to the digital industry, the aerospace and defence sectors and the EU's green energy efforts.

The draft rules need to be thrashed out with EU countries and lawmakers before they can become rules. Both sides are meeting on Monday to finalise details.

