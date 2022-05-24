EXCLUSIVE-EU set to clear without conditions $28.3 bln Oracle, Cerner deal - sources

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve without conditions U.S. business software maker Oracle Corp's ORCL.N $28.3 billion acquisition of U.S. healthcare IT company Cerner Corp CERN.O, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Oracle announced the deal, its biggest ever, in December last year which will give it access to a trove of data and could attract more healthcare clients to its cloud platform.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

