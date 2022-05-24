Markets
ORCL

EXCLUSIVE-EU set to clear without conditions $28.3 bln Oracle, Cerner deal - sources

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

EU antitrust regulators are set to approve without conditions U.S. business software maker Oracle Corp's $28.3 billion acquisition of U.S. healthcare IT company Cerner Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve without conditions U.S. business software maker Oracle Corp's ORCL.N $28.3 billion acquisition of U.S. healthcare IT company Cerner Corp CERN.O, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Oracle announced the deal, its biggest ever, in December last year which will give it access to a trove of data and could attract more healthcare clients to its cloud platform.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORCL CERN

Other Topics

BioTech US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular