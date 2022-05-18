EXCLUSIVE-EU set to clear Volkswagen's Europcar deal without conditions - sources

Markets

BRUSSELS, May 18 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to approve without conditions a Volkswagen-led VOWG_p.DE consortium's 2.9 billion euro ($3 billion) bid for Europcar EUCAR.PA, people familiar with the matter said.

Volkswagen teamed up with asset manager Attestor Limited and Dutch mobility group Pon Holdings BV last year to launch the bid for French-listed Europcar, placing a bet on fast-growing mobility services.

