EXCLUSIVE-EU regulators to send extra antitrust charge to Apple in music streaming probe - source

BRUSSELS, April 11 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are preparing an additional charge against Apple AAPL.O in an investigation triggered by a complaint from Spotify SPOT.N, as EU enforcers strengthen their case, a person familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission last year accused the iPhone maker of distorting competition in the music streaming market via restrictive rules for its App Store that force developers to use its own in-app payment system and prevent them from informing users of other purchasing options.

Extra charges set out in a so-called supplementary statement of objections are usually issued to companies when the EU competition enforcer has gathered new evidence or has modified some elements to boost its case.

