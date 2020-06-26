EXCLUSIVE-EU regulators to okay with conditions PKN, Lotos deal - sources

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA is set to secure EU antitrust approval for its takeover of smaller rival Lotos LTSP.WA after tweaked concessions offered to address competition concerns, people familiar with the matter said.

PKN last month offered to sell Lotos' stake in a joint venture with BP BP.L called LOTOS - Air BP Polska (LABP) and also pledged to supply jet fuel to LABP with the aim of creating a viable competitor, other sources had told Reuters.

The company subsequently made some minor changes to the package after the European Commission sought feedback from rivals and customers, one of the people said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Marine Strauss)

