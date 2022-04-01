EXCLUSIVE-EU regulators to okay Parker's $8.3 bln Meggitt buy with conditions

Companies
BRUSSELS, April 1 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to clear Parker-Hannifin's PH.N $8.3 billion bid for British rival Meggitt MGGT.L after the U.S. engineering and aerospace company offered to sell a U.S. factory to address competition concerns, people familiar with the matter said.

Parker submitted its offer to the European Commission last month. The EU competition watchdog subsequently sought feedback from rivals and customers.

The factory is in Ohio in the United States and divesting it would resolve concerns about overlapping activities with Meggitt, one of the people said.

