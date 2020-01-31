EXCLUSIVE-EU regulators to investigate EssilorLuxottica's 7.2 bln euro Dutch deal

BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to open a full-scale investigation into EssilorLuxottica's ESLX.PA 7.2-billion-euro bid for Dutch opticians group GrandVision GVNV.AS, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

EssilorLuxottica, which was formed last year from the merger of French lens maker Essilor and Italian eyewear group Luxottica, gave up the chance to offer concessions on Thursday, the deadline for doing so, the European Commission website showed.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

