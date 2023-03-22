Markets
EXCLUSIVE-EU regulators to clear Google's maths app deal, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 22, 2023 — 12:30 pm EDT

BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are poised to give unconditional approval for Alphabet GOOGL.O unit Google's acquisition of Croatian maths app Photomath, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Google entered an agreement to acquire Photomath in May last year. Investors in the Croatian company include Menlo Ventures, LearnCapital, Goodwater Capital, GSV Ventures and Cherubic.

