EXCLUSIVE-EU regulators to clear Google's maths app deal, sources say

BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are poised to give unconditional approval for Alphabet GOOGL.O unit Google's acquisition of Croatian maths app Photomath, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Google entered an agreement to acquire Photomath in May last year. Investors in the Croatian company include Menlo Ventures, LearnCapital, Goodwater Capital, GSV Ventures and Cherubic.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman )

