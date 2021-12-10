EXCLUSIVE-EU regulators set to okay $16 bln Microsoft, Nuance deal, sources say

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to give unconditional clearance to Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O $16 billion bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc NUAN.O, people familiar with the matter said.

Microsoft announced the deal in April which will boost its presence in cloud solutions for healthcare customers.

The U.S. software giant is currently in talks with the British antitrust agency ahead of filing a request for approval of the deal, the sources said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.