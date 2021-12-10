Markets
EXCLUSIVE-EU regulators set to okay $16 bln Microsoft, Nuance deal, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

EU antitrust regulators are set to give unconditional clearance to Microsoft Corp's $16 billion bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc, people familiar with the matter said.

Microsoft announced the deal in April which will boost its presence in cloud solutions for healthcare customers.

The U.S. software giant is currently in talks with the British antitrust agency ahead of filing a request for approval of the deal, the sources said.

