EXCLUSIVE-EU regulators have not sought feedback on Lufthansa's ITA remedies, sources say

BRUSSELS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have not sought feedback from rivals and customers on remedies offered by Lufthansa LHAG.DE to address EU competition concerns about its bid to buy a minority stake in Italian state-owned ITA Airways, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

That would suggest the remedies are not sufficient, which in turn would trigger a full-scale EU investigation into the deal after the regulators's preliminary review ends on Jan. 29, the people said.

Lufthansa put in its offer to the European Commission on Jan. 8. It was prepared to cede slots at Milan-Linate Airport, where there are overlaps on roughly half a dozen European routes to Lufthansa hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich and Vienna, sources have previously told Reuters.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

