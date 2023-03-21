EXCLUSIVE -EU proposes exception for e-fuel combustion engines from 2035

March 21, 2023 — 05:56 am EDT

Written by Markus Wacket for Reuters ->

BERLIN/BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission has proposed allowing the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines after 2035 if they only run only on climate-neutral e-fuels, a document showed on Tuesday.

Yielding to German pressure, the commission suggested that such vehicles could be among those allowed from 2035 but their technology must be able to prevent them from driving if other fuels are used, the document outlining the Commission's proposals to Germany's Transport Ministry showed.

The ministry was not immediately available for comment.

On Monday, the ministry said talks with the Commission about the planned end of new combustion engines from 2035 were moving forward, but added it could not say when an agreement would be reached.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Rachel More)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.