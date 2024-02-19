News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-EU opens formal proceedings against TikTok under Digital Services Act

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 19, 2024

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission has opened formal proceedings against ByteDance's TikTok under the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to a document seen by Reuters, to see if the social media platform is doing enough to protect children.

"The protection of minors is a top enforcement priority for the DSA. As a platform that reaches millions of children and teenagers, TikTok must fully comply with the DSA and has a particular role to play in the protection of minors online," said EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, in the document.

This marks the second DSA investigation after Elon Musk's social media platform X.

Tik Tok can face fines of up to 6% of its global turnover if found guilty of breaching DSA rules.

