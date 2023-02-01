Public Companies
EXCLUSIVE-EU may miss gigabit target, more investments needed, telcoms group says

February 01, 2023 — 05:30 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The European Union risks missing its target to connect all European households to a gigabit network by 2030, underscoring the need for more investments, according to a study commissioned by telecoms lobbying group ETNO.

The study by Analysys Mason comes as the bloc considers the possibility of getting Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O, Meta META.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Netflix NFLX.O, Apple AAPL.O and Microsoft MSFT.O to bear some of the network costs.

Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE, Orange ORAN.PA, Telefonica TEF.MC, Telecom Italia TLIT.MI and their peers say this should be seen as a fair share contribution from the six content providers which account for more than half of data internet traffic.

