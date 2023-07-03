EXCLUSIVE-EU investigation into Microsoft likely after remedies fall short, sources say

BRUSSELS, July 3 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators are likely to open a formal investigation into Microsoft after remedy discussions with the company to avert such a move appear to have hit a roadblock, people familiar with the matter said.

Microsoft has offered to cut the price of its Office product without its Teams app following a complaint by Salesforce-owned workspace messaging app Slack in 2020 that it had allegedly unfairly integrated workplace chat and video app Teams into its Office product.

The European Commission has been seeking a deeper price cut than that offered by the U.S. software giant, the people said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Mark Potter) ((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EU MICROSOFT/SALESFORCE ANTITRUST (EXCLUSIVE, URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.